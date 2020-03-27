Sixth cross-border tunnel found in Yuma County

News

San Luis, ARIZ. (KYMA, KECY) - Construction crews made an unlikely discovery in San Luis Monday.

They came across the sixth cross-border tunnel discovered in Yuma County.

“Contractors working in this area nearby discovered some materials, just to my right that was indicative of a possible tunnel being constructed,” explained Agent Jose Garibay, Yuma Sector Border Patrol

That is when Border Patrol agents and Homeland Security Investigations sprang into action, even finding a ladder inside.

“Approximately ten to 15 feet in length that went underneath this older portion of the wall,” said Agent Garibay.

The barbed wired meant to discourage those from entering illegally located right above.

The discovery was only about 50 yards away from the last tunnel discovered in August 2018, according to Yuma Sector Border Patrol.

Agents connected the 2018 tunnel to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Agents said this tunnel was likely going to be used for similar activities.

“We believe this tunnel is connected to a criminal network in the area that plaza bosses and these cartels are operating just due to the fact that they control this area and everything that comes through it,” explained Garibay.

He added it is critical to stop these types of national security crimes.

“It’s important for us to interdict these tunnels preferably as they’re being constructed not after they are completed that way we can interdict anyone trying to come in illegally or contraband,” said Garibay.