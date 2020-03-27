California bans evictions for 60-days

News

Gov. Newsom signs executive order protecting tenants during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday banning all evictions in the state of California for the next two-months.

The Executive Order prevents landlords, law enforcement, and the courts from enforcing eviction notices until May 31, 2020.

The order takes covers rents due on April 1. It only applies to tenants who are not already behind on their payments.

The order comes two days after five of the nation's largest banks, hundreds of credit unions, and many state-chartered banks agreed to defer mortgage payments for people affected by the virus.