Wind Advisory in effect for Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory for Imperial County today, March 26, to Friday, March 27, at 6:00 a.m.

According to NWS, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

You may experience difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds.



A wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph.

Use extra caution.