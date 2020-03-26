SLPD deploy new radar speed trailers

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) purchases two-speed trailers to detect and prevent speed violators and criminal traffic behavior.

SLPD said the funds were awarded by the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

SLPD would like to encourage the community to report traffic problems within the city.

The San Luis Police Department remains committed to working together to promote public safety through traffic safety.