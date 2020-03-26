Naval Air Facility announces change of command

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The Naval Air Facility (NAF) in El Centro held its change of command Thursday morning.

Captain William Perkins relieved Captain Derrick Kingsley as the commanding officer.

NAF said Kingsley has served as the installation’s commanding officer since Jan. 2020 to bridge the gap between the installation’s previous commander, Capt Brent Alfonzo and incoming Capt Perkins.

Kingsley is scheduled to transfer to Naval Air Station Patuxent River where he will serve as that installation’s Executive Officer before fleeting up to the role of Commanding Officer.

“Many thanks to the men and women who bring NAF El Centro to life every day- both in and out of uniform. While my time here was short, I leave with fond memories and great thanks for the immense support from our neighbors in the Imperial Valley,” said Kingsley during the ceremony.