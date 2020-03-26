Deadline to get AZ Travel ID extended

News

ADOT pushes back deadline by a year in wake of coronavirus outbreak

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced Thursday it will delay the deadline for getting an AZ Travel ID.

The new IDs adhere to federal security guidelines. They will be required to fly commercially, or to enter federal facilities. They're available as either a drivers license, or a state-issued identification card.

Originally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) planned to begin enforcing use the IDs in October of 2020. It is now pushing that date back to October of 2021. ADOT is following suit.

An AZ Travel ID must be applied for in-person. ADOT and DHS made the decision to defer the deadline to reduce traffic at department of motor vehicle offices during the coronavirus pandemic.