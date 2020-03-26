AWC student wins 2020 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A student from Arizona Western College (AWC) is selected as the 2020 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar.

Abigail Emmons earned the honor based on her scores during the All-USA Academic Team competition. AWC said over 2,000 applications were received this year.

The program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and is administered by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.



The award includes a $1,250 scholarship for Fall 2020 and an invitation to be recognized on stage at PTK Catalyst, Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention.



Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators or Phi Theta Kappa chapter advisors. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.



“Being awarded a Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholarship is an exciting achievement that I am grateful to receive as a result of hard work put into my classes and the Phi Theta Kappa Sigma Beta Chapter,” said Emmons, who is the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Club President at AWC.



AWC said Emmons will be graduating from AWC in May with an Associate of Science degree in Biology. She plans to transfer to Northern Arizona University – Yuma to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological and Natural Resource Sciences.

She hopes to continue on with her education by applying to medical school and ultimately becoming a craniofacial surgeon.