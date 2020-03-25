YFD battles brush fire near Wetlands Park

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the area of the West Wetlands Park Wednesday morning.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said the fire originated in the area of Water Street, east of 12th Avenue, in what appeared to be a transient campsite.

According to YFD, the cause of the fire appeared to be from an unattended campfire. However, no one was in the area.

Firefighters said low humidity, and occasional periods of gusty winds, fires can spread quickly and be more difficult to stop.

The park was not open to the public at the time of the fire and fires like these are not allowed.

YFD advises the community to help your police and fire departments, and help protect your homes and families when you report suspicious circumstances and persons.

Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings (or acting like they are trying to hide from view) or in business areas (or parks!) after hours (especially late at night). Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately (9-1-1) can prevent crimes and even save lives.