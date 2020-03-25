Man arrested after fighting with deputies

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A man was arrested Sunday near the Foothills after fighting with two sheriffs in Yuma.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Yuma County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from agents working at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint to arrest the man.

After his arrest, the 60-year-old man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for precaution due to an elevated heart rate.

No injuries were reported.

The 60-year-old man was later released from the hospital.

Agents said he faces charges for resisting arrest and drug offenses related to personal-use marijuana discovered inside the residence.

The case will be forwarded to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office.