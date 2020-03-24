Woman rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head in SLRC

News

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY)-A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, Sunday.

Police said the 20-year-old woman from Yuma was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, when the driver, a 29-year-old man from Sonora, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a metal pole.

According to Tribuna de San Luis, police believed a traffic accident had occurred between Avenida Obregon between Calle 5 y 6. However, as police got closer, they saw the vehicle damage caused by bullets.

Reports said the woman was taken to San Luis Port of Entry in an ambulance and transferred to the hospital in Yuma.

No arrests have been made.

At the moment, police do not know the motive for the crime.