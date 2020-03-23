Wind advisory in effect for Imperial County

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- A wind advisory is in effect for Imperial County on Monday, March 23, until 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service a wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand.

Use extra caution.