PG&E to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter

Power company charged in connection with deadly Camp Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California power company blamed for sparking a devastating and deadly wildfire will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

State investigators link the 2018 "Camp Fire" in northern California to Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) transmission lines. The blaze killed 84 people and blackened more than 153,000 acres. It virtually wiped out the town of Paradise.

PG&E now says it will plead guilty to all the involuntary manslaughter charges associated with the case, plus one more count of unlawfully causing a fire.

The case was supposed to go to trial this coming Friday, but California courts are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new trial date has been set for April 24.