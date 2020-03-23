Hospital ship leaves port to help battle coronavirus

News

USNS Mercy headed for the Port of Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO, Calif, (KYMA, KECY) - The USNS Mercy left Naval Base San Diego Monday and shipped out to join the battle against coronavirus.

The hospital ship has 800 Navy medical personnel on board, as well as more than 70 civil service mariners. It will free up space for coronavirus patients by serving as floating hospital for those not infected by the illness.

The USNS Mercy offers more than a thousand beds for non-coronavirus patients.

The Mercy is one of two U.S. naval ships with more than a thousand beds available. The other, the USNS Comfort, has already deployed to New York to help free up hospital space on the east coast.