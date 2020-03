News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chevron gas stations in Yuma are taking necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus for its customers.

Workers at the gas station have been instructed to disinfect the pumps and the handles at least five times a day.

Outdoor public bathrooms have also been closed in some stations to help stop the spread.

As of now, Yuma County has one presumptive case of coronavirus.