Arizona coronavirus cases top 230

Number of cases statewide continue to climb

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - State health officials confirmed Monday the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed to 234 over the weekend.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says that's an increase of 54% from Sunday.

Health experts say the number of cases is likely much higher than official number suggest. They expect the number of cases to climb as more and more people get tested.

So far there is only one confirmed case of coronavirus is Yuma County.





Coronavirus Cases Across Arizona

Maricopa County 139 Pinal County 17 Pima County 24 Coconino 17 Navajo 25 Apache 4 Cochise 1 Graham 2 Santa Cruz 1 Yavapai 3 Yuma 1





