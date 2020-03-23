Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:03 pm

Arizona coronavirus cases top 230

MGN_1280x720_00319B00-QLMCL
MGN

Number of cases statewide continue to climb

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - State health officials confirmed Monday the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed to 234 over the weekend.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says that's an increase of 54% from Sunday.

Health experts say the number of cases is likely much higher than official number suggest. They expect the number of cases to climb as more and more people get tested.

So far there is only one confirmed case of coronavirus is Yuma County.

Coronavirus Cases Across Arizona

Maricopa County139
Pinal County17
Pima County 24
Coconino 17
Navajo 25
Apache4
Cochise1
Graham2
Santa Cruz1
Yavapai3
Yuma 1



Arizona News / Coronavirus / State & Regional News / Yuma County

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply