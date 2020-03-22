Champion Church hosts drive-in service

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Religious services nationwide are turning to other ways of holding Sunday service, and many are even live-streaming their events.

But Champion Church in Yuma took it a step further and took the chance on hosting a drive-in Church service.

That's right, like an old drive-in movie theater.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) causing large-scale gatherings to cancel, church organizers at Champion Church took to thinking about their options to keep their services going.

Co-pastor LaCinda Bloomfield had a thought-- "What if we hosted a drive-in service?"

From then on, the gears continued to turn.

Cars parked, waiting for service to begin



Dozens upon dozens of cars gathered in the Champion Church parking lot, where attendees parked, listened to music, and watched the church service from inside their cars.

The pastors ended up surprised at the turnout, and say they just might do it again.

"We think next week we may have to do two services outside. So we'll see how it goes. But whatever it is, we want to be a blessing to our community," said senior pastor Steve Bloomfield.

"And following the service today we have food for people. We've given away tons of toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers, everything people have that is in need at this time so when the service is over they can do 'grab and go' and get what they need," added co-pastor LaCinda Bloomfield.

The drive-in service was also live-streamed t on social media.

The Bloomfields say many people have benefited, not only by the drive-in church, but also through the supply services offered during this time in need.