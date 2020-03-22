California National Guard deployed to food banks

News

Troops to provide "short term food security to isolated and vulnerable Californians" - Marlei Martinez reports from Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/KCRA) - Food banks all across the state and country are seeing a severe drop in volunteers, but the California National Guard is out in force at the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.

Governor Gavin Newsom deployed troops Friday. Armed with cans of food, fruit, and boxes the Guard is fighting the side-effects of coronavirus. 60 troops deployed to the food bank after it saw a 70% drop in volunteers.

"A lot of our volunteers and a lot of volunteers in the network are senior citizens. We want them to stay home and be careful. So it's really, really nice to have the California National Guard come out here because expeditiously they're working a lot faster than a lot of others and we're getting a lot of work done." said Blake Young, the food bank's president and CEO.

California National Guardsmen help at a Sacramento food bank

In a normal month, the food bank helps provide food to 150,000 people. This month, the troops are undoubtedly helping to feed even more.

"The demand has exploded. People are at home. Kids on free and reduced meals are at home. Seniors are homebound." said Young.

Soldiers are also packing up food boxes for seniors, ramping up supplies ahead of next week's deliveries.

"We initially signed up to join the military to help our community and now we're being given that opportunity to actually be out here." said Sgt. Joseph Ortiz.

"It's showing how strategic we can be, and how calm we can remain under pressure because strategic moves are necessary." said Sgt. Jacklyn Collins.

"Even if I wasn't requested to come here as a soldier, I would want to come here as a civilian as well." added Collins.

Volunteers like Christal George is brushing shoulders with soldiers.

"Something that I never thought would happen in my lifetime. And just to know, them being out here just shows how serious this issue is. For me, I'm young, I'm healthy, I'm not in the high-risk population groups and sitting at home doing nothing just doesn't quite sit well. Just because the world shut down, doesn't mean that need has shut down." George tells us.

Even with the National Guard, the food bank still needs help. Young says people can still volunteer under the state's mandatory stay at home order. She's taking personal precautions.

"We just brought masks from home, we had gloves and just trying to keep our hands washed."

Civilians and troops out in force, showing those at home they're not alone.