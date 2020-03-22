Arizona launches new statewide coronavirus hotline

News

Dial 2-1-1 available from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state of Arizona has a new hotline number to field questions about coronavirus.

Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) announced the launch of the hotline Sunday. It'll be run by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network. The Arizona Department of Economic Security will fund the $2-million program.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Arizona, we want to ensure the public has access to resources needed to stay safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey.

“With this hotline launch, Arizonans can get important COVID-19 related information in English and Spanish by simply dialing 2-1-1. We will continue to work closely with our partners throughout the state to ensure Arizonans can easily reach important information and stay healthy. My sincere thanks to 2-1-1 Arizona, the Crisis Response Network and everyone working to share life-saving information and prevent the spread of this outbreak.”

The line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information, including:

How to prepare for and prevent the spread of coronavirus

Testing information for coronavirus

What populations are at higher risk from coronavirus

What to do if an individual gets sick

Coronavirus and animals,

A list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information.

The line will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week. It can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from anywhere in Arizona.