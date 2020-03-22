Arizona launches new statewide coronavirus hotline
Dial 2-1-1 available from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state of Arizona has a new hotline number to field questions about coronavirus.
Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) announced the launch of the hotline Sunday. It'll be run by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network. The Arizona Department of Economic Security will fund the $2-million program.
“As we continue to combat COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Arizona, we want to ensure the public has access to resources needed to stay safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey.
[More news you can use: Coronavirus Links and Resources]
“With this hotline launch, Arizonans can get important COVID-19 related information in English and Spanish by simply dialing 2-1-1. We will continue to work closely with our partners throughout the state to ensure Arizonans can easily reach important information and stay healthy. My sincere thanks to 2-1-1 Arizona, the Crisis Response Network and everyone working to share life-saving information and prevent the spread of this outbreak.”
The line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information, including:
- How to prepare for and prevent the spread of coronavirus
- Testing information for coronavirus
- What populations are at higher risk from coronavirus
- What to do if an individual gets sick
- Coronavirus and animals,
- A list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information.
The line will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week. It can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from anywhere in Arizona.
Comments