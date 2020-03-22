Skip to Content
Arizona launches new statewide coronavirus hotline

Dial 2-1-1 available from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state of Arizona has a new hotline number to field questions about coronavirus.

Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) announced the launch of the hotline Sunday. It'll be run by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network. The Arizona Department of Economic Security will fund the $2-million program.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Arizona, we want to ensure the public has access to resources needed to stay safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey.

[More news you can use: Coronavirus Links and Resources]

“With this hotline launch, Arizonans can get important COVID-19 related information in English and Spanish by simply dialing 2-1-1. We will continue to work closely with our partners throughout the state to ensure Arizonans can easily reach important information and stay healthy. My sincere thanks to 2-1-1 Arizona, the Crisis Response Network and everyone working to share life-saving information and prevent the spread of this outbreak.”

The line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information, including:

  • How to prepare for and prevent the spread of coronavirus
  • Testing information for coronavirus
  • What populations are at higher risk from coronavirus
  • What to do if an individual gets sick
  • Coronavirus and animals,
  • A list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information.

The line will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week. It can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from anywhere in Arizona.

