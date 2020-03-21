Skip to Content
Cases of coronavirus top 100 in Arizona

Health officials report one death in Maricopa County

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - The latest report from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) puts the total number of coronavirus cases across the state at 104. That's up 71 from Thursday.

Health officials also confirm the state's first death from the illness. Azfamily.com reports the Maricopa County man was in his 50's and had underlying health problems. A letter from the Phoenix city manager indicated he worked for the city's aviation department in a remote location without public interaction.

On Friday, Yuma County confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The patient is a Marine stationed at MCAS Yuma. Base officials say he is not seriously ill, and is recovering in isolation. As many as 150 other Marines are also under a precautionary quarantine.

A total of 394 people have now been tested across Arizona. The state is waiting for results on 122 tests. Health officials aren't releasing any information on who they've tested or where those potential patients live.

Coronavirus Cases Across Arizona

Maricopa County49
Pinal County14
Pima County 12
Coconino 11
Navajo 10
Apache3
Cochise1
Graham1
Santa Cruz1
Yavapai1
Yuma 1
