Arizona receives large cache of medical supplies

VIDEO: Gov. Ducey tours shipment from national stockpile

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona received a shipment of much-needed medical supplies on Saturday from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

The shipment includes more than 440,000 pieces of personal protective equipment. It will be distributed to county health departments to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Arizona is working to keep our health professionals safe,” said Governor Ducey.

“This shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes thousands of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and more — and we are working to get these supplies where they are needed as soon as possible. My sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, first responders and everyone working to protect public health and safety during this outbreak.”

The SNS shipment includes tens of thousands of masks, surgical masks, and face shields. The state also got thousands of surgical gowns, coveralls, and gloves.

The supplies represent 25-percent of Arizona's share of the SNS.