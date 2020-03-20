City of El Centro responds to Governor’s “stay home” order

News

Read full text of city's response here

"Last evening, the California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health ordered all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence in order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Exempted from this order are employees needed to maintain continuity of operation of the critical infrastructure sectors and critical government services.

This executive order went into effect on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and the order is in place until further notice. Essential services such as hospitals, gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, and take-out/delivery restaurants will remain open. This will allow citizens of El Centro access to necessities such as food, prescriptions, and healthcare. City based essential service functions will remain open, including Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services.

Closed until further notice are dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms, fitness studios, convention centers, public events, and public gatherings. The Executive Order aims to bend the curve, and disrupt the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community. The public is encouraged to stay home, frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough or sneeze, and clean/disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. The public is reminded to not shake hands, touch your face, or stockpile supplies.

For general information about COVID-19, the public is encouraged to visit the Imperial County Public Health Department’s website at www.icdhd.org, the California Department of Public Health website at www.cdph.ca.gov, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov, or the California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response website at www.covid19.ca.gov.

Additional information can be found by calling the COVID-19 Information Line (8a.m. – 5p.m. PST) at (442) 265-6700. The public is encouraged to follow the City’s official social media platforms for the most updated information. "