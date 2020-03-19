Which county offices are closed to the public

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County assessor, recorder, treasurer and election services offices are now closed to the public. All of the offices are still open for business by phone, email and appointment as available to provide services.

The offices are closed as a precautionary measure to encourage social distancing and compliance with protocols provided by our national, state, and local leaders.

Below is a list of each office and their contact information.

County Assessor: (928) 373-6040 or Assr-info@yumacountyaz.gov

County Recorder (Recording): (928) 373-6020 or recorder@yumacountyaz.gov

County Recorder (Voter Registration or Early Voting): (928) 373-6034 or voterservices@yumacountyaz.gov

County Treasurer: (928) 539-7781 or Treasurer.office@yumacountyaz.gov

Election Services: (928) 373-1014 or elections@yumacountyaz.gov