Still no cases reported in Yuma County

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) says there are now 45 cases of coronavirus across the state.

Coronavirus Cases by County

Maricopa - 22

Pinal - 10

Pima - 7

Navajo - 3

Coconino - 2

Graham County - 1

Yuma County still has no reported cases of coronavirus.

