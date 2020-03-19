Arizona Governor orders bars, theaters and gym to close in 6 counties

News

Directive takes effect Friday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says he will limit restaurant service, and close bars, theaters, and gyms in counties with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The new directive takes effect at close of business on Friday. It applies to six counties:

Maricopa County - 22 cases

Pinal - 10 cases

Pima - 7 cases

Navajo - 3 cases

Coconino - 1 case

Graham - 1 case

Ducey is also calling on the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks restock shelves and protect food supplies. In addition, he wants all elective surgeries cancelled to free up medical resources and hospital space. The governor will also delay the expiration dates on Arizona drivers licenses, so senior drivers won't have to wait in line to renew them.

In addition, Ducey is authorizing restaurants to deliver alcoholic drinks with food. He's also allowing manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to buy back unopened produces from restaurants, bars, and clubs.

The governor has faced widespread criticism in recent days for a slow response to the coronavirus outbreak."We are determined to take all necessary precautions to address this outbreak and will continue to act with urgency to protect public health." Ducey said.

He said his latest actions are based on facts and data. He says he consulted with public health experts before making the final decision.