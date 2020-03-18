Sheriff’s Office looks for suspect in Foothills burglaries

News

Suspect captures on surveillance tape

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) asks the public for its help solving a string of burglaries at business in the Foothills area.

A security camera catches the suspect breaking into a Foothills daycare

The break-ins occurred during February and March. Deputies recently received surveillance footage of a suspect breaking into Happy Trails Daycare on Fortuna Road on March 6. That video included this shot of the suspect's face:

A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in a string of business burglaries in the Foothills

YCSO asks anyone who recognizes this man, or who has any information on these burglaries to call (928) 783-4427. You can also call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip through YCSO's website.