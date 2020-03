News

This is not tied to Coronavirus

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Currently, South bound traffic at the San Luis Port of Entry I has stopped for an unspecified amount of time, according to the San Luis Police Department. Police said it’s because CBP officials are doing drills.

San Luis Police Deptartment is assisting with traffic control.

The Port of Entry has not closed due to COVID-19.