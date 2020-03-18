El Centro declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The city of El Centro declares a state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns.

The city of El Centro said the purpose of the state of emergency is to give the City Manager authority to take necessary actions needed to protect senior citizens.

This will also give the city the authority to adjust and operate city facilities and programs.

The police department will be also be enforcing anti-gouging practices for food and supplies throughout the city. The state of emergency can last up to 30 days and can be extended.

As part of the declaration of emergency, events such as Spring Fling & Flick and the Splish Splash Census Bash have been cancelled. The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall scheduled for March 26-29 and the SLAM Fest on May 1st have been postponed until further notice.

The city of El Centro said the following City facilities will be closed to the public effective March 18, 2020, through April 7, 2020:

Adult Center, Community Center, Conrad Harrison Gym, Old Post Office Pavilion, Martin L. King Sports Pavilion, and the Splash Pad. All-City parks including the Skate Park and Aquatic Center will remain open to the public with social distancing guidelines recommended by the California Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. All organized practices at City parks have been cancelled. The City will notify the public as changes are made to facility operations.

City Hall remains open to the public; however, the public is asked that in lieu of visiting City Hall, they make utility payments online or pay by check or money order to be dropped off in the drop box at City Hall.

Police and Fire services continue to be active.