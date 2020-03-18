Arizona Governor delivers daily coronavirus briefing
Watch Governor Doug Ducey's briefing in its entirety
Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and emergency management and business leaders on Wednesday held a briefing to share updates on coronavirus. Before the briefing, the Governor toured the State Emergency Operations Center to meet with emergency management personnel who are working around the clock to help coordinate Arizona's response to the coronavirus update.
Comments