Phoenix declares state of emergency in the face of the coronavirus outbreak

Mayor orders bars and restaurants to close

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Phoenix declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted out the official announcement:

There are currently 20 coronavirus cases in Arizona, nine in Maricopa County alone.

