Phoenix declares state of emergency in the face of the coronavirus outbreak

News

Mayor orders bars and restaurants to close

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Phoenix declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted out the official announcement:

Declaring a State of Emergency in @CityofPhoenixAZ wasn’t made lightly. However, our medical professionals need all the help they can get & closing bars and moving restaurants to take-out/delivery/drive-thru helps #StopTheSpread. The health of our community comes first. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3fudErodYQ — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) March 17, 2020

There are currently 20 coronavirus cases in Arizona, nine in Maricopa County alone.