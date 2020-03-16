Army Corps of Engineers released video of new border wall

News

Video shows wall through Goldwater Bombing Range

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We have new video of the new border wall currently being built through Southern Arizona.

This is video from the Army Corps of Engineers. It shows the three-ton, 30-foot barrier panel being built on the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range in southeastern Yuma County.

The Goldwater Range is getting about 31-miles of new fencing. Defense Department funds are being used to build this stretch of wall. The Pentagon is paying for much of the construction along the border between Texas and California.