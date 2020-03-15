California Governor closes all bars, calls for home isolation

News

Home isolation for everyone 65 and older

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a press conference on the coronavirus pandememic, calling for multiple health measures.

Most notably, Gov. Newsom called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close.

He categorized these locations as non-essential amid the recent crisis, and so he wants them shut-down.

California will also reduce occupancy in restaurants by half, a bid to promote social distancing.

He also urged seniors and those with chronic illnesses to self-quarantine-- isolating themselves at home in an effort to prevent infection.

Newsom said the orders are "guidelines," however stating the state has, "the capacity to enforce if necessary."

During the conference, Newsom said 355 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in California.

There have been six deaths in the state.

