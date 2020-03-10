Yuma woman accused of abusing toddler; leading to removal of intestines

News

YUMA, Ariz. – (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County Jail records show a 44-year-old woman is behind bars after being accused of abusing a child for almost three years.

Yuma police were called to investigate 44-year-old Stephanie Joy Sanchez in May 2019 by the Department of Child Safety, after the two-year-old child was transferred from Yuma Regional Medical Center to a Phoenix-area hospital.

After the investigation, Yuma police say they had enough probable cause to arrest Sanchez on charges of aggravated assault on a minor and child abuse.

Sanchez was arrested by Yuma police last May. It is unclear when she was released from custody, but she was arrested again March 5 on a warrant out of Yuma County Superior Court.

Court documents reveal the toddler was severely dehydrated, blaming Sanchez for the condition of the child.

The alleged abuse dates back to September 2017, when the child was just five months old. Sanchez is accused of restraining the then-infant with a towel and a belt.

Just four months later, in January 2018, prosecutors accused Sanchez of allowing the then-infant to be struck repeatedly by other children.

Then from April to May 2019, prosecutors accused Sanchez of assaulting the toddler with zip ties, leaving the child with nerve damage to the wrists and hands.

In May, court documents reveal the toddler was burned and hit and left with bruises. Documents also claim the toddler was severely dehydrated and had an intestine removed.

Yuma police confirmed there were multiple surgeries performed on the toddler due to the child’s medical condition.

Sanchez was indicted by a Grand Jury on March 5 on nine felony charges, including six charges of aggravated assault and three charges of child abuse.

Sanchez was the legal guardian of the toddler, according to Yuma police.

Court documents from 2018 show Sanchez isn’t a family member of the child