Two dead after shooting at Papas & Beer

ENSENADA, B.C. - Two people are dead and four are injured after a shooting erupted at Papas & Beer, Saturday morning.

According to El Imparcial, authorities received over 100 reports of shots fired at 2:30 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman died on the scene, and the three men injured range from 18 to 34-years-old.

Mexican police say Jael Morales Leon, 27, had an extensive criminal record and was allegedly involved in drug trafficking. The 19-year-old woman was a student with a clean record and died on the way to the hospital.

Police believe the woman and the three men injured were not the intended targets.

Police officials are going over surveillance videos from the bar and public areas to help identify the gunman.

Papas & Beer is a well-visited bar and club that attracts those 18 and over, and are known to have famous artists perform during Spring Break events.

Police continue to investigate, no arrests have been made.