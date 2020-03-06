Skip to Content
today at 9:30 pm
Published 9:15 pm

5.5 earthquake shakes Yuma

earthquake

Quake centered in in Baja California, Mexico

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was felt as far as parts of Yuma a little before 9:00 pm (MST).

No reports of damage have been received.

USGS confirming that the 5.5 magnitude earthquake originated in the town of Doctor Alberto Oviedo Mota in Baja, California.

The epicenter is about 67 miles south of Yuma in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The Yuma Fire Department tweeted about the quake moments after the shaking stopped:

Followers on KYMA's Facebook page report feeling the shakeup from Welton, to Salton Sea, to as far away as Temeculah.

Did you feel it? Let us know, send us your pictures or videos by email to news@KYMA.com or on our Facebook page.

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11 and CBS 13 for more details on this developing story.

