5.5 earthquake shakes Yuma

Quake centered in in Baja California, Mexico

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was felt as far as parts of Yuma a little before 9:00 pm (MST).

No reports of damage have been received.

USGS confirming that the 5.5 magnitude earthquake originated in the town of Doctor Alberto Oviedo Mota in Baja, California.

The epicenter is about 67 miles south of Yuma in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The Yuma Fire Department tweeted about the quake moments after the shaking stopped:

Hi folks, yes that was an earthquake. 5.5 magnitude in Baja about 50 miles SSE of Mexicali. No need to call 9-1-1 to report it unless reporting an emergency. Not likely to be damage locally. — Yuma Fire Department (@YumaFireDept) March 7, 2020

Followers on KYMA's Facebook page report feeling the shakeup from Welton, to Salton Sea, to as far away as Temeculah.

