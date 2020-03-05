Roads: Heftier slurry seal to be added

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We drive on them every day and many complain that they could use some work.

Construction on the road costs money.

The Public Works Department said it would cost $8 million each year to sustain all the roads, but that isn't the budget they are allocated.



In a 2018 study, it was found that 90 centerline miles of road needed some work in Yuma cause they were in very poor condition.

The city is now working with what they have to keep them alive.



"In 2018, we hired a consultant to assess all the roads and at that time they had told us we have approximately 40 miles that are those 40 miles are still manageable," explained Joel Olea, Director of Public Works.

The City of Yuma said one of the key factors in road damage is water.

That’s why over time the roads in the Hacienda Area near 18th Avenue.

The City is trying to keep it alive by adding slurry seal.

In the past, it has only used about 12 pounds of solution per yard, but now they are using 20 pounds per yard.

"The 12-pound slurry typically lasts from anywhere between 2 to 3 years, depending on traffic. The 20-pound slurry should seal the roads for five even longer years depending on how much traffic is on the road,” explained Michael Flowers, City of Yuma Public Works.

In fact, the City is already testing out the heftier solution on Palo Verde Road.

"What's going to be interesting is to watch this road over the next year, especially in the summer months. As the heat applies to it. If the road becomes raveling, that's a typical situation where the slurry seal comes apart, but we believe with the application of fiber into this roadway. It'll help keep the road in a good weary condition for years to come," said Olea.

The roads are funded by the road tax and by capital improvement projects.