Local flag football team back-to-back champs!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Got any Hot Sauce? This local team is spicing things up in the Desert Southwest.

The local flag football team, Hot Sauce is making great strides in the world of flag football. Back-to-back champs after an appearance to the Hardcount Athletics National Flag Football tournament.

'Hot Sauce' is currently ranked at number three in the Hardcount Athletics National Flag Football circuit 12u.

To get involved: https://www.facebook.com/Hotsaucefootball2020-104588684470722/