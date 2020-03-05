Skip to Content
today at 4:42 pm
Published 4:34 pm

Babysitter’s husband accused of sexually assaulting two children

Felix-Valdez
Yuma County Sheriff's Office

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis police arrested a man Thursday morning for alleged sexual assault against two children.

Officers identified the suspect as Misael Felix-Valdez. They said his spouse babysat the two victims; two girls ages six and nine.

Felix-Valdez was arrested on seven felony charges, including sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.

His bond was set at $200,000 cash-only for the alleged incident.

