Babysitter’s husband accused of sexually assaulting two children

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis police arrested a man Thursday morning for alleged sexual assault against two children.

Officers identified the suspect as Misael Felix-Valdez. They said his spouse babysat the two victims; two girls ages six and nine.

Felix-Valdez was arrested on seven felony charges, including sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.

His bond was set at $200,000 cash-only for the alleged incident.