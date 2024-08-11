Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Men’s handball medal matches recap, Aug. 11: Spain outlasts Slovenia for bronze

Spain handball player celebrates after a match.
Spain handball player celebrates after a match.
By
Published 3:20 AM

Getty Images

Find out who came out on top by reading the recaps from the gold and bronze medal matches in the men’s handball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content