Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Hungary’s Michelle Gulyas steals gold in the modern pentathlon with superb laser run

Michelle Gulyas celebrates winning the women's modern pentathlon.
Michelle Gulyas celebrates winning the women's modern pentathlon.
By
Published 4:33 AM

Pierre-Philippe Marcou/Getty Images

Michelle Gulyas came from behind with superb laser shooting skills to win gold in the women’s modern pentathlon.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content