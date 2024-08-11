Hungary’s Michelle Gulyas steals gold in the modern pentathlon with superb laser run
Pierre-Philippe Marcou/Getty Images
Michelle Gulyas came from behind with superb laser shooting skills to win gold in the women’s modern pentathlon.
Pierre-Philippe Marcou/Getty Images
