Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Women’s handball medal matches recap, Aug. 10: Denmark wins bronze

Denmark handball player prepares to take a shot
Denmark handball player prepares to take a shot
By
Published 4:20 AM

Getty Images

Take a look at the recaps from the gold and bronze medal matches of the women’s handball tournament as they happen throughout the day.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content