Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Who won gold, silver and bronze in the women’s soccer tournament at Paris Olympics?

USWNT players pose with gold medals
USWNT players pose with gold medals
By
Published 1:00 PM

Getty Images

Take a look at who won gold, silver and bronze in the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content