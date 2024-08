Slovenian Janja Garnbret’s supremacy in bouldering and lead climbing is undeniable. The sport climber successfully defended her Olympic gold medal in the women’s bouldering and lead combined final after five years of consistently placing within the top two athletes at every competition. (Her previous Olympic gold also included the discipline of speed climbing.)

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.