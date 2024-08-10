Skip to Content
Portugal’s Luri Leitao and Rui Oliviera take gold in exciting men’s Madison race

Portugal's Rui Oliveira and Iluri Leitao celebrate winning gold in the men's Madison.
Portugal’s Rui Oliveira and Luri Leitao won gold in the men’s Madison, Italu fell to silver while Denmark claimed the bronze.

