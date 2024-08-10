Portugal’s Luri Leitao and Rui Oliviera take gold in exciting men’s Madison race
Alex Broadway/Getty Images
Portugal’s Rui Oliveira and Luri Leitao won gold in the men’s Madison, Italu fell to silver while Denmark claimed the bronze.
Alex Broadway/Getty Images
