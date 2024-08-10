Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Olympic soccer at Paris 2024: Biggest stories, replays, medal results, top athletes, highlights

Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman
By
Published 6:00 PM

Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images

Take a look at how the men’s and women’s tournaments unwrapped at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content