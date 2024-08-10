Men’s water polo bronze medal preview: U.S. looking for first Olympic medal since 2008
USA Today
If the U.S. can defeat Hungary on Sunday, it will be the team’s first men’s water polo medal since 2008.
USA Today
If the U.S. can defeat Hungary on Sunday, it will be the team’s first men’s water polo medal since 2008.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.