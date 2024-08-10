Live Blog: USWNT plays for gold medal vs. Brazil
Getty Images
Follow along as the U.S. women’s national team takes on Brazil in the gold medal match.
Getty Images
Follow along as the U.S. women’s national team takes on Brazil in the gold medal match.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.