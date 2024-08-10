Skip to Content
LeBron after third gold medal: ‘I can’t see myself playing in L.A.’ in 2028

LeBron James points during game vs. Puerto Rico
James, who won Olympic MVP honors in Paris, would be 43 by the time the Los Angeles Olympics roll around in 2028.

