Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze won his third Olympic weightlifting title with a dominant performance in the men’s over 102kg class on Saturday, lifting a total of 470kg to prevail in a dramatic three-way battle.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.