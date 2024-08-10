Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy sets world record, wins gold in men’s modern pentathlon

Ahmed Elgendy wins the men's modern pentathlon.
Ahmed Elgendy wins the men's modern pentathlon.
By
Published 12:27 PM

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Ahmed Elgendy wins gold in the men’s modern pentathlon while setting a world record.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content