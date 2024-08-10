Canoeing recap, Aug. 10: USA’s Harrison claims silver after photo finish, Carrington sweeps golds
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Canoe sprinting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games wrapped up with a thrilling final day of action
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Canoe sprinting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games wrapped up with a thrilling final day of action
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.