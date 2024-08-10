Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Canoeing recap, Aug. 10: USA’s Harrison claims silver after photo finish, Carrington sweeps golds

Gold medalist Katie Vincent of Canada
Gold medalist Katie Vincent of Canada
By
Published 6:31 AM

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Canoe sprinting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games wrapped up with a thrilling final day of action

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content